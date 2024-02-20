Arrest warrants issued for Dhi Qar office employees on corruption charges

2024-02-20 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Integrity Investigation Court issued arrest warrants for six Dhi Qar Governorate Office employees, including a senior official, on corruption charges.

A security source told Shafaq News, "The employees disbursed tens of millions in advance for a project in the governorate on two separate occasions."

It is noteworthy that financial corruption remains a significant challenge in Iraq, with Transparency International ranking the country 154 out of 180 in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

The country also ranked fourth as the most corrupt in the Arab World after Syria, Yemen, Sudan, and Libya.

Various forms of corruption, including bribery, embezzlement, nepotism, and influence peddling, have a detrimental impact on the Iraqi economy, leading to a lack of basic services, increased poverty, and political instability.