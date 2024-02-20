Iraq’s Central Bank sells over $1 billion in one week

2024-02-20 17:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Over the last week, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sold more than $1 billion worth of US currency. The CBI sold over $1.08 billion at a daily rate of $217.5 million, higher than the previous week, when its sales were approximately $825.5 million, according to Shafaq News. The highest sales of […]

