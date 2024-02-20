Iraq PM shifts focus to domestic oil derivatives

2024-02-20 18:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced on Tuesday that he is actively monitoring the progress of the Grand Al-Faw Port through surveillance cameras.

Speaking at a press conference, Al-Sudani highlighted the "significance" of Al-Faw Port for the government.

"We are following the work through surveillance cameras installed in the port through which we can see every place in it…the first projects from Al-Faw Port are expected to be completed after mid-2025 according to the planned timeline."

Concerning the Global Coalition presence in Iraq, Al-Sudani pointed out that the Iraqi-American High Military Committee (HMC) meetings are held in the presence of the Coalition and not only the United States.

"The Iraqi security forces are ready and able to protect the country's security, so there is no need for the presence of advisors from 25 countries in Iraq."

On the economic file, Al-Sudani revealed a significant development in the Iraqi oil sector, stating, "For the first time in the history of the Iraqi oil sector, associated gas investment projects have been started."

The Prime minister expressed "confidence that Iraq would have sufficient gas production within three to five years to reduce or eliminate the need for imports."

"We are moving towards securing the production of petroleum derivatives instead of importing them."