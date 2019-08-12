Lebanon’s latest political crisis sheds light on Iran's strategic thinking

2019/08/12 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The defusing of a major
political crisis in Lebanon this week after Hezbollah paused a bellicose
campaign against its main domestic critic offered a rare glimpse of Iran’s
capacity to back down when an escalation comes to the verge of an outcome
beyond its control.Although
the rough school of Lebanese politics is in different league to the US-Iran
tensions, Beirut is an interlinking piece in a geopolitical chain comprised of
Iranian-backed militia proxies. Their tactics often reflect strategic moves of
their backers in Tehran.In
this case Iran appears to have blinked. Its rivals united and held their ground
against Hezbollah pressure, which kept mounting to the point of possibly
putting off western donors crucial for any economic recovery.At
the centre of the crisis has been Druze leader Walid Jumblatt. His backstage
stewardship has been crucial to the survival of Lebanon’s small but established
Druze community and to the perseverance of a western-backed anti-Hezbollah bloc
hit by the rising regional power of Iranian proxies.In
Paris last year, mostly western donors pledged $11 billion (Dh40.4bn) for an
economic rescue package but demanded fundamental reforms first. As yet Lebanon
has mostly not delivered, partly a reflection of the contradictions in a
political system dominated by Hezbollah as the only armed, non-state actor.The
crisis jeopardised the prospects of this cash infusion, raising fears of an
economic collapse and a run on what many consider an overvalued Lebanese pound
reeling under public debt that stands at one-and-half times the gross domestic
product.In
this doomsday scenario, which could prompt sectarian tensions breaking into the
open, among the worst hit financially would be Tehran’s Shiite constituency in
Lebanon, which doubles as Hezbollah’s core recruitment base.For
decades Hezbollah had played on what it terms the marginalisation and lack of
economic opportunity for Shiites, who comprise an estimated 28 per cent of
Lebanon’s estimated 6 million population.Hezbollah
and its allies have tried to bring down Mr Jumblatt for two years, cutting him
out of the backroom political deals that are the hallmark of Lebanon’s divided,
and sectarian, polity.When
that failed, pro-Hezbollah Druze factions initiated what amounted to armed
incursions in the Chouf Mountains, the heartland of the Druze, in an apparent
bid to stoke violence within the community.In
one such move last year a Jumblatt supporter was killed. In the latest, on June
30 two bodyguards of a pro-Hezbollah junior Druze minister were killed and two
Jumblatt supporters were wounded. The shoot-out became known as the Basateen
incident.Walid Jumblatt, right, and Samir Geagea attend the
commemoration in 2006 of the first anniversary of Lebanese prime
minister Rafiq Hariri's assassination. AFPMr Geagea leads
the Lebanese Forces, a former militia turned political party that has four
members in the 30-member cabinet, which convened on Saturday after Mr Jumblatt,
Mr Hariri, Mr Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held what was billed as a
reconciliation meeting.The
Basateen case has now been put on the back burner, having been handed over to a
military tribunal divided along pro and anti-Hezbollah lines.Hezbollah
retreated only when the damage to its own interests outweighed the benefits
from its violent tactics, suggesting its Tehran backers read situations
rationally when the costs become too high.
