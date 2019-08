Lebanon’s latest political crisis sheds light on Iran's strategic thinking

2019/08/12 | 18:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The defusing of a majorpolitical crisis in Lebanon this week after Hezbollah paused a bellicosecampaign against its main domestic critic offered a rare glimpse of Iran’scapacity to back down when an escalation comes to the verge of an outcomebeyond its control.Althoughthe rough school of Lebanese politics is in different league to the US-Irantensions, Beirut is an interlinking piece in a geopolitical chain comprised ofIranian-backed militia proxies. Their tactics often reflect strategic moves oftheir backers in Tehran.Inthis case Iran appears to have blinked. Its rivals united and held their groundagainst Hezbollah pressure, which kept mounting to the point of possiblyputting off western donors crucial for any economic recovery.Atthe centre of the crisis has been Druze leader Walid Jumblatt. His backstagestewardship has been crucial to the survival of Lebanon’s small but establishedDruze community and to the perseverance of a western-backed anti-Hezbollah blochit by the rising regional power of Iranian proxies.InParis last year, mostly western donors pledged $11 billion (Dh40.4bn) for aneconomic rescue package but demanded fundamental reforms first. As yet Lebanonhas mostly not delivered, partly a reflection of the contradictions in apolitical system dominated by Hezbollah as the only armed, non-state actor.Thecrisis jeopardised the prospects of this cash infusion, raising fears of aneconomic collapse and a run on what many consider an overvalued Lebanese poundreeling under public debt that stands at one-and-half times the gross domesticproduct.Inthis doomsday scenario, which could prompt sectarian tensions breaking into theopen, among the worst hit financially would be Tehran’s Shiite constituency inLebanon, which doubles as Hezbollah’s core recruitment base.Fordecades Hezbollah had played on what it terms the marginalisation and lack ofeconomic opportunity for Shiites, who comprise an estimated 28 per cent ofLebanon’s estimated 6 million population.Hezbollahand its allies have tried to bring down Mr Jumblatt for two years, cutting himout of the backroom political deals that are the hallmark of Lebanon’s divided,and sectarian, polity.Whenthat failed, pro-Hezbollah Druze factions initiated what amounted to armedincursions in the Chouf Mountains, the heartland of the Druze, in an apparentbid to stoke violence within the community.Inone such move last year a Jumblatt supporter was killed. In the latest, on June30 two bodyguards of a pro-Hezbollah junior Druze minister were killed and twoJumblatt supporters were wounded. The shoot-out became known as the Basateenincident.Walid Jumblatt, right, and Samir Geagea attend thecommemoration in 2006 of the first anniversary of Lebanese primeminister Rafiq Hariri's assassination. AFPMr Geagea leadsthe Lebanese Forces, a former militia turned political party that has fourmembers in the 30-member cabinet, which convened on Saturday after Mr Jumblatt,Mr Hariri, Mr Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held what was billed as areconciliation meeting.TheBasateen case has now been put on the back burner, having been handed over to amilitary tribunal divided along pro and anti-Hezbollah lines.Hezbollahretreated only when the damage to its own interests outweighed the benefitsfrom its violent tactics, suggesting its Tehran backers read situationsrationally when the costs become too high.