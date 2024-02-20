Iraq launches new gas exploration bidding round

2024-02-20 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil launched an international bidding round on Tuesday for gas exploration in the western parts of the country. The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, mentioned in a statement that Iraq utilizes only 60 percent of the gas produced and burns about 40 percent of this gas, according […]

