Asayish arrests two accused of human trafficking

2024-02-20 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Security Agency (Asayish) of the Kurdistan Region in al-Sulaymaniya announced, on Tuesday, the arrest of two suspects involved in human trafficking.

According to a statement by the Asayish, the Directorate of Border Security, in coordination with the Investigative Directorate affiliated with the Asayish, managed to arrest seven individuals who were smuggled inside a vehicle in an illegal attempt to transport them.

The statement clarified that, following surveillance and monitoring, and with a decision from the Asayish investigative judge, two suspects were apprehended on February 19, possessing a Toyota Hilux vehicle with forged military license plates. They attempted to smuggle and transport seven foreign individuals.

It is noted that an unauthorized weapon was seized along with all passports of the suspects who crossed the borders illegally.

Furthermore, the statement added that the suspects are currently detained under the Human Trafficking Prevention Law No. 28 of 2012 in the Kurdistan Region.