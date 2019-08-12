Home › Baghdad Post › Bolton to urge tougher UK stance on Iran and China

Bolton to urge tougher UK stance on Iran and China

2019/08/12 | 18:50



John Bolton, U.S. President Donald Trump’s



national security adviser, arrived in London on Sunday for talks at which he is



expected to urge Britain to toughen its stance on Iran and Chinese



telecommunications firm Huawei. As the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union on



Oct. 31, its biggest geopolitical shift since World War Two, many diplomats



expect London to become increasingly reliant on the United States.Bolton’s two days of talks on



Monday and Tuesday, to include a heavy focus on Brexit, reflect the Trump White



House’s attempts to solidify ties with the new British government of Prime



Minister Boris Johnson after Trump’s strained relationship with former Prime



Minister Theresa May.Bolton is expected to urge



British officials to align policy on Iran more closely with that of Washington,



which has pressured Tehran with ever-tightening sanctions after Trump withdrew



the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.Britain has so far backed the



European Union in sticking with the nuclear accord, known as the Joint



Comprehensive Plan of Action, but the seizure of a British oil tanker in the



Strait of Hormuz has put pressure on London to consider a tougher stance.British marines seized an



Iranian vessel, which is suspected of smuggling oil to Syria, off the coast of



Gibraltar on July 4. This month, Britain joined the United States in a maritime



security mission in the Gulf to protect merchant vessels.A senior Trump administration



official said Bolton’s argument to the British will be that it would help add



pressure on Iran if London would declare the JCPOA dead but that such a



decision was not expected soon.Trump has also pushed Britain



to get tougher on China’s Huawei out of concern its next-generation 5G



technology represents a national security risk. Washington wants its allies,



including Britain, to avoid using equipment from Huawei.Under former PM May, the



British government decided in principle to give Huawei limited access to



non-core parts of the 5G network, but the senior U.S. official said Bolton



hoped to find a friendlier audience on the topic from the Johnson government. A



final British decision has not yet been taken.Bolton plans to argue that



Huawei is an arm of the Chinese government and that its hardware could be used



to monitor communications that go through its system.Trump and New York-born



Johnson have spoken frequently on the phone since the new prime minister took



power and Trump wants to seal a U.S.-British free trade agreement in order to



help cushion Britain when it exits the European Union.The two leaders are to meet



later this month at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.Bolton, who met last week in



Washington with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, is to have lunch on



Monday with Britain’s cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill, and later meet at No. 10



Downing Street with Edward Lister, who is Johnson’s chief strategic



adviser. Later in the day, Bolton will



meet Sajid Javid, Johnson’s new finance minister.On Tuesday, Bolton is due to



meet Liz Truss, Britain’s international trade secretary, and Ben Wallace, the



new defense secretary, as well as Steve Barclay, the minister for exiting the



European Union, among other officials.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-John Bolton, U.S. President Donald Trump’snational security adviser, arrived in London on Sunday for talks at which he isexpected to urge Britain to toughen its stance on Iran and Chinesetelecommunications firm Huawei. As the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union onOct. 31, its biggest geopolitical shift since World War Two, many diplomatsexpect London to become increasingly reliant on the United States.Bolton’s two days of talks onMonday and Tuesday, to include a heavy focus on Brexit, reflect the Trump WhiteHouse’s attempts to solidify ties with the new British government of PrimeMinister Boris Johnson after Trump’s strained relationship with former PrimeMinister Theresa May.Bolton is expected to urgeBritish officials to align policy on Iran more closely with that of Washington,which has pressured Tehran with ever-tightening sanctions after Trump withdrewthe United States from the Iran nuclear deal.Britain has so far backed theEuropean Union in sticking with the nuclear accord, known as the JointComprehensive Plan of Action, but the seizure of a British oil tanker in theStrait of Hormuz has put pressure on London to consider a tougher stance.British marines seized anIranian vessel, which is suspected of smuggling oil to Syria, off the coast ofGibraltar on July 4. This month, Britain joined the United States in a maritimesecurity mission in the Gulf to protect merchant vessels.A senior Trump administrationofficial said Bolton’s argument to the British will be that it would help addpressure on Iran if London would declare the JCPOA dead but that such adecision was not expected soon.Trump has also pushed Britainto get tougher on China’s Huawei out of concern its next-generation 5Gtechnology represents a national security risk. Washington wants its allies,including Britain, to avoid using equipment from Huawei.Under former PM May, theBritish government decided in principle to give Huawei limited access tonon-core parts of the 5G network, but the senior U.S. official said Boltonhoped to find a friendlier audience on the topic from the Johnson government. Afinal British decision has not yet been taken.Bolton plans to argue thatHuawei is an arm of the Chinese government and that its hardware could be usedto monitor communications that go through its system.Trump and New York-bornJohnson have spoken frequently on the phone since the new prime minister tookpower and Trump wants to seal a U.S.-British free trade agreement in order tohelp cushion Britain when it exits the European Union.The two leaders are to meetlater this month at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.Bolton, who met last week inWashington with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, is to have lunch onMonday with Britain’s cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill, and later meet at No. 10Downing Street with Edward Lister, who is Johnson’s chief strategicadviser. Later in the day, Bolton willmeet Sajid Javid, Johnson’s new finance minister.On Tuesday, Bolton is due tomeet Liz Truss, Britain’s international trade secretary, and Ben Wallace, thenew defense secretary, as well as Steve Barclay, the minister for exiting theEuropean Union, among other officials.