Bolton to urge tougher UK stance on Iran and China

2019/08/12 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
John Bolton, U.S. President Donald Trump’s
national security adviser, arrived in London on Sunday for talks at which he is
expected to urge Britain to toughen its stance on Iran and Chinese
telecommunications firm Huawei. As the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union on
Oct. 31, its biggest geopolitical shift since World War Two, many diplomats
expect London to become increasingly reliant on the United States.Bolton’s two days of talks on
Monday and Tuesday, to include a heavy focus on Brexit, reflect the Trump White
House’s attempts to solidify ties with the new British government of Prime
Minister Boris Johnson after Trump’s strained relationship with former Prime
Minister Theresa May.Bolton is expected to urge
British officials to align policy on Iran more closely with that of Washington,
which has pressured Tehran with ever-tightening sanctions after Trump withdrew
the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.Britain has so far backed the
European Union in sticking with the nuclear accord, known as the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action, but the seizure of a British oil tanker in the
Strait of Hormuz has put pressure on London to consider a tougher stance.British marines seized an
Iranian vessel, which is suspected of smuggling oil to Syria, off the coast of
Gibraltar on July 4. This month, Britain joined the United States in a maritime
security mission in the Gulf to protect merchant vessels.A senior Trump administration
official said Bolton’s argument to the British will be that it would help add
pressure on Iran if London would declare the JCPOA dead but that such a
decision was not expected soon.Trump has also pushed Britain
to get tougher on China’s Huawei out of concern its next-generation 5G
technology represents a national security risk. Washington wants its allies,
including Britain, to avoid using equipment from Huawei.Under former PM May, the
British government decided in principle to give Huawei limited access to
non-core parts of the 5G network, but the senior U.S. official said Bolton
hoped to find a friendlier audience on the topic from the Johnson government. A
final British decision has not yet been taken.Bolton plans to argue that
Huawei is an arm of the Chinese government and that its hardware could be used
to monitor communications that go through its system.Trump and New York-born
Johnson have spoken frequently on the phone since the new prime minister took
power and Trump wants to seal a U.S.-British free trade agreement in order to
help cushion Britain when it exits the European Union.The two leaders are to meet
later this month at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.Bolton, who met last week in
Washington with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, is to have lunch on
Monday with Britain’s cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill, and later meet at No. 10
Downing Street with Edward Lister, who is Johnson’s chief strategic
adviser. Later in the day, Bolton will
meet Sajid Javid, Johnson’s new finance minister.On Tuesday, Bolton is due to
meet Liz Truss, Britain’s international trade secretary, and Ben Wallace, the
new defense secretary, as well as Steve Barclay, the minister for exiting the
European Union, among other officials.
