Bolton to urge tougher UK stance on Iran and China
2019/08/12 | 18:50
John Bolton, U.S. President Donald Trump’s

national security adviser, arrived in London on Sunday for talks at which he is

expected to urge Britain to toughen its stance on Iran and Chinese

telecommunications firm Huawei. As the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union on

Oct. 31, its biggest geopolitical shift since World War Two, many diplomats

expect London to become increasingly reliant on the United States.Bolton’s two days of talks on

Monday and Tuesday, to include a heavy focus on Brexit, reflect the Trump White

House’s attempts to solidify ties with the new British government of Prime

Minister Boris Johnson after Trump’s strained relationship with former Prime

Minister Theresa May.Bolton is expected to urge

British officials to align policy on Iran more closely with that of Washington,

which has pressured Tehran with ever-tightening sanctions after Trump withdrew

the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.Britain has so far backed the

European Union in sticking with the nuclear accord, known as the Joint

Comprehensive Plan of Action, but the seizure of a British oil tanker in the

Strait of Hormuz has put pressure on London to consider a tougher stance.British marines seized an

Iranian vessel, which is suspected of smuggling oil to Syria, off the coast of

Gibraltar on July 4. This month, Britain joined the United States in a maritime

security mission in the Gulf to protect merchant vessels.A senior Trump administration

official said Bolton’s argument to the British will be that it would help add

pressure on Iran if London would declare the JCPOA dead but that such a

decision was not expected soon.Trump has also pushed Britain

to get tougher on China’s Huawei out of concern its next-generation 5G

technology represents a national security risk. Washington wants its allies,

including Britain, to avoid using equipment from Huawei.Under former PM May, the

British government decided in principle to give Huawei limited access to

non-core parts of the 5G network, but the senior U.S. official said Bolton

hoped to find a friendlier audience on the topic from the Johnson government. A

final British decision has not yet been taken.Bolton plans to argue that

Huawei is an arm of the Chinese government and that its hardware could be used

to monitor communications that go through its system.Trump and New York-born

Johnson have spoken frequently on the phone since the new prime minister took

power and Trump wants to seal a U.S.-British free trade agreement in order to

help cushion Britain when it exits the European Union.The two leaders are to meet

later this month at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.Bolton, who met last week in

Washington with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, is to have lunch on

Monday with Britain’s cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill, and later meet at No. 10

Downing Street with Edward Lister, who is Johnson’s chief strategic

adviser. Later in the day, Bolton will

meet Sajid Javid, Johnson’s new finance minister.On Tuesday, Bolton is due to

meet Liz Truss, Britain’s international trade secretary, and Ben Wallace, the

new defense secretary, as well as Steve Barclay, the minister for exiting the

European Union, among other officials. 



