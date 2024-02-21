Two Iraqis killed in northern Iraq strike blamed on Turkey

2024-02-21 06:30:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Erbil – Two people were killed Tuesday in a strike in northern Iraq that was blamed on Turkey, security and health officials said. Turkey frequently carries out ground and air offensives on positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) — which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state — in northern Iraq. “Two […]

