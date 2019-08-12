عربي | كوردى


Iraq’s ever-increasing enforced disappearances

Iraq’s ever-increasing enforced disappearances
2019/08/12 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Anas al-Azzawi, member of the Office of the High Commissioner for

Human Rights (OHCHR), reported July 24 that “7,663 people have been forcibly

disappeared during the last three years. OHCHR confirmed that 652

disappeared persons were in detention and prisons, and the search is still

ongoing to find the others.”This number of enforced disappearances, which include neither

those forcibly disappeared during the ISIS phase nor those

in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), is proof of the ongoing

violence and political and sectarian conflict that began after 2014,

following ISIS’ control over a third of Iraq. These forced

disappearances have surpassed those that took place in Iraq during the sectarian

civil war from 2005 to 2008.Wahida al-Jamili, rapporteur for the parliamentary Human Rights

Committee, said, “Some were forcibly disappeared at the hands of political

parties and others by armed parties, both of which find in such aggressive

behavior a way to get those who oppose them out of the picture.”However, she noted, "Those who forcibly disappeared for

sectarian reasons are few compared to when ISIS was in control or during the

civil war. All sectarian components have become more aware that it is pointless

to eliminate one another this way. In addition, there have been political

agreements and the political process based on the balance between components

has been a success.”Jamili added, “There are thousands of forcibly disappeared at the

hands of troops in uniform and by government forces. We have a database of all

those missing and forcibly disappeared, but their whereabouts and fate remain

unknown.”Human Rights Watch noted

on Sept. 27, 2018, that Iraqi security and military forces have hidden dozens

of people, mostly Sunni Arab males, in the framework of counterterrorism

operations.OHCHR representative in the

National Commission for Missing Persons Ali al-Bayati said, “Since the last

months of 2017 and until August 2019, OHCHR has received over 7,000 reports or

complaints about missing persons, most of whom went missing after June 2014,

according to their families.”Speaking about the procedures

to deal with these reports, he said, “According to Law 53 of 2008, OHCHR has

the authority to receive these complaints, investigate them and address the

concerned authorities in order to know the fate of missing persons or to hold

those responsible accountable.”Bayati said, “We are now in

the process of investigating these complaints in order to submit them to the

Supreme National Committee formed by the Supreme Judicial Council, the General

Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, all the security institutions and the

KRG. OHCHR is represented as an observer, according to Diwani Order 46. It is

the one in charge of looking into missing persons files, malicious claims and

disputes in areas that were once controlled by ISIS and are now liberated.”He noted, “Iraq is a member

of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced

Disappearance, but there is no law to enforce this convention and hold those

responsible accountable.”This official failure to

address the issue of enforced disappearance, which Bayati pointed out, was

underlined by the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights in late 2018. He

added, “There is excessive neglect in how the Iraqi government deals with

the issue of those who went missing during the military operations in October

2016 in Mosul as well as when security forces entered the city, as a

number of these missing persons are in government detention centers, some in

Baghdad.”Legal expert and former judge

Ali al-Tamimi said, “The parties behind enforced disappearance are

ignoring the constitution and the Criminal Assets Law, which prohibit the

arrest or detention of persons without a judicial order. The fate of the

arrested person must be decided by the court of inquiry within 24 hours and the

prisons must be subject to the control of the prosecution, the parliament and

OHCHR.”He said, “The constitution

requires the prime minister to open an immediate investigation in cases of

enforced disappearance that international organizations raise, and work to hold

those involved accountable. Every detention of a person without a judicial

order is terrorism.”Tamimi added, “The families

of the victims have the right to ask the Iraqi government for moral

compensation for the damage inflicted on them by suing the kidnappers.”It seems there are attempts

to reduce the contradiction between the situation on the ground of the ongoing

enforced disappearance and the constitution that rejects them.In this context, Jamili

referred to a proposal in parliament "to enact a law to protect all

persons from enforced disappearance under the constitution in its articles on

rights and freedoms. This would also be a commitment to the obligations Iraq

took upon itself when signing the Convention for the Protection of All Persons

from Enforced Disappearance.”However, Jamili admits that

“enacting the law will take time and it will not be implemented any time soon.”Iraqis have endured decades

of executions, enforced disappearance and human rights abuses since Saddam

Hussein’s regime, which continues despite the existence of security and justice

authorities that ought to hold those responsible accountable. As a result,

citizens either choose to leave the country or stay and face an

unknown fate. Thus, Iraq urgently needs to renounce its ancient violent

methods, including enforced disappearance.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW