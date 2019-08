Iraq’s ever-increasing enforced disappearances

2019/08/12 | 18:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Anas al-Azzawi, member of the Office of the High Commissioner forHuman Rights (OHCHR), reported July 24 that “7,663 people have been forciblydisappeared during the last three years. OHCHR confirmed that 652disappeared persons were in detention and prisons, and the search is stillongoing to find the others.”This number of enforced disappearances, which include neitherthose forcibly disappeared during the ISIS phase nor thosein the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), is proof of the ongoingviolence and political and sectarian conflict that began after 2014,following ISIS’ control over a third of Iraq. These forceddisappearances have surpassed those that took place in Iraq during the sectariancivil war from 2005 to 2008.Wahida al-Jamili, rapporteur for the parliamentary Human RightsCommittee, said, “Some were forcibly disappeared at the hands of politicalparties and others by armed parties, both of which find in such aggressivebehavior a way to get those who oppose them out of the picture.”However, she noted, "Those who forcibly disappeared forsectarian reasons are few compared to when ISIS was in control or during thecivil war. All sectarian components have become more aware that it is pointlessto eliminate one another this way. In addition, there have been politicalagreements and the political process based on the balance between componentshas been a success.”Jamili added, “There are thousands of forcibly disappeared at thehands of troops in uniform and by government forces. We have a database of allthose missing and forcibly disappeared, but their whereabouts and fate remainunknown.”Human Rights Watch notedon Sept. 27, 2018, that Iraqi security and military forces have hidden dozensof people, mostly Sunni Arab males, in the framework of counterterrorismoperations.OHCHR representative in theNational Commission for Missing Persons Ali al-Bayati said, “Since the lastmonths of 2017 and until August 2019, OHCHR has received over 7,000 reports orcomplaints about missing persons, most of whom went missing after June 2014,according to their families.”Speaking about the proceduresto deal with these reports, he said, “According to Law 53 of 2008, OHCHR hasthe authority to receive these complaints, investigate them and address theconcerned authorities in order to know the fate of missing persons or to holdthose responsible accountable.”Bayati said, “We are now inthe process of investigating these complaints in order to submit them to theSupreme National Committee formed by the Supreme Judicial Council, the GeneralSecretariat of the Council of Ministers, all the security institutions and theKRG. OHCHR is represented as an observer, according to Diwani Order 46. It isthe one in charge of looking into missing persons files, malicious claims anddisputes in areas that were once controlled by ISIS and are now liberated.”He noted, “Iraq is a memberof the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from EnforcedDisappearance, but there is no law to enforce this convention and hold thoseresponsible accountable.”This official failure toaddress the issue of enforced disappearance, which Bayati pointed out, wasunderlined by the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights in late 2018. Headded, “There is excessive neglect in how the Iraqi government deals withthe issue of those who went missing during the military operations in October2016 in Mosul as well as when security forces entered the city, as anumber of these missing persons are in government detention centers, some inBaghdad.”Legal expert and former judgeAli al-Tamimi said, “The parties behind enforced disappearance areignoring the constitution and the Criminal Assets Law, which prohibit thearrest or detention of persons without a judicial order. The fate of thearrested person must be decided by the court of inquiry within 24 hours and theprisons must be subject to the control of the prosecution, the parliament andOHCHR.”He said, “The constitutionrequires the prime minister to open an immediate investigation in cases ofenforced disappearance that international organizations raise, and work to holdthose involved accountable. Every detention of a person without a judicialorder is terrorism.”Tamimi added, “The familiesof the victims have the right to ask the Iraqi government for moralcompensation for the damage inflicted on them by suing the kidnappers.”It seems there are attemptsto reduce the contradiction between the situation on the ground of the ongoingenforced disappearance and the constitution that rejects them.In this context, Jamilireferred to a proposal in parliament "to enact a law to protect allpersons from enforced disappearance under the constitution in its articles onrights and freedoms. This would also be a commitment to the obligations Iraqtook upon itself when signing the Convention for the Protection of All Personsfrom Enforced Disappearance.”However, Jamili admits that“enacting the law will take time and it will not be implemented any time soon.”Iraqis have endured decadesof executions, enforced disappearance and human rights abuses since SaddamHussein’s regime, which continues despite the existence of security and justiceauthorities that ought to hold those responsible accountable. As a result,citizens either choose to leave the country or stay and face anunknown fate. Thus, Iraq urgently needs to renounce its ancient violentmethods, including enforced disappearance.