Muslim pilgrims converge on Jamarat for ritual stoning of the devil

2019/08/12 | 19:25
Muslims from around the world hurled pebbles at a giant wall

in a symbolic stoning of the devil on Sunday, the start of the riskiest part of

the annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, where hundreds died in a crush four

years ago.The kingdom stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam’s

holiest sites, Mecca and Medina, and organizing the world’s largest annual

Muslim gathering which retraces the route Prophet Mohammad took 14 centuries

ago.Tens of thousands of security

forces and medics are deployed alongside modern technology including

surveillance drones to maintain order.Nearly 2-1/2 million

pilgrims, mostly from abroad, have arrived for the five-day ritual, a religious

duty once in a lifetime for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. They

are asked to follow carefully orchestrated schedules for each stage of haj, but

with so many people, panic is a constant danger.Under close supervision and

clad in white robes signifying a state of purity, the faithful converged on

Jamarat to perform the stoning ritual from a three-storey bridge erected to

ease congestion after stampedes in previous years.They will return to the

bridge over the next two days for more stoning before returning to Mecca to

pray at the Grand Mosque at the end of haj.Saudi authorities have urged

pilgrims to set aside politics during the rituals, but violence in the Middle

East, including wars in Yemen, Syria, and Libya - and other global hotspots -

remain on the minds of many.Confectioner Alaa Watad from

Syria’s Idlib province, the last major rebel enclave in the country’s civil

war, said his hometown was “drenched in blood”.“We pray to God from the bottom of our hearts to bring relief to

us and to Syria,” said Muhammad al-Jarak, another pilgrim from Idlib.Pakistani pilgrims,

meanwhile, expressed concern about Kashmir after Indian authorities last week

revoked the special status of the border region which has long been a

flashpoint for regional tensions.“I prayed (in Mecca) for a

very strong Pakistani government and nation and for the whole of the Muslim

ummah (community) to be united and strong financially, morally and mentally,”

said Syed Sajjad Ali Bukhari, a pensioner living in Canada.Avoiding A CrushKing Salman and Crown Prince

Mohammed bin Salman received well-wishers on Sunday afternoon at a palace

gathering attended by royals, clerics, military leaders, ministers and

distinguished guests to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha, or the feast of

sacrifice.Saudi Arabia has “fulfilled

its duty for the sake of Allah and welcomed the guests of Allah without

exception and provided them with all the services needed to perform their haj

ritual with ease, comfort, security and tranquillity,” the 83-year-old monarch

said in a televised speech.The authorities redesigned

the Jamarat area after stampedes in 2004 and 2006 killed hundreds of pilgrims.

The frequency of such disasters has been greatly reduced after the government

spent billions of dollars upgrading and expanding haj infrastructure and crowd

control technology.The 2015 crush killed nearly

800 people, according to Riyadh, when two large groups of pilgrims met at

crossroads on the way to the stoning site.Counts of repatriated bodies,

however, showed more than 2,000 people may have died, with more than 400 of

them from Iran. It was the worst disaster at haj in at least a quarter of a

century.Saudi authorities said at the

time that the crush may have been caused by pilgrims failing to follow crowd

control rules. King Salman ordered an investigation but the results were never

announced.Iran boycotted the haj the following year, partly in response to

the crush and following a diplomatic rift between the two countries.Iranians

are attending this year as Riyadh and Tehran continue to struggle for regional

supremacy. Tensions are particularly high following the seizure of commercial

vessels and attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.The narrow waterway

separating the two countries has become the focus of a standoff between Tehran

and Washington, which has beefed up its military presence in the Gulf since

May.Pilgrimage is also the

backbone of a Saudi plan to expand tourism under a drive to diversify the

economy away from oil. The haj and year-round umrah generate billions of

dollars in revenue from worshippers’ lodging, transport, fees and gifts.The authorities aim to

increase the number of umrah and haj pilgrims to 15 million and 5 million

respectively by 2020, and hope to double the umrah number again to 30 million

by 2030.



