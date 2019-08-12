Home › Baghdad Post › Muslim pilgrims converge on Jamarat for ritual stoning of the devil

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Muslims from around the world hurled pebbles at a giant wallin a symbolic stoning of the devil on Sunday, the start of the riskiest part ofthe annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, where hundreds died in a crush fouryears ago.The kingdom stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam’sholiest sites, Mecca and Medina, and organizing the world’s largest annualMuslim gathering which retraces the route Prophet Mohammad took 14 centuriesago.Tens of thousands of securityforces and medics are deployed alongside modern technology includingsurveillance drones to maintain order.Nearly 2-1/2 millionpilgrims, mostly from abroad, have arrived for the five-day ritual, a religiousduty once in a lifetime for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. Theyare asked to follow carefully orchestrated schedules for each stage of haj, butwith so many people, panic is a constant danger.Under close supervision andclad in white robes signifying a state of purity, the faithful converged onJamarat to perform the stoning ritual from a three-storey bridge erected toease congestion after stampedes in previous years.They will return to thebridge over the next two days for more stoning before returning to Mecca topray at the Grand Mosque at the end of haj.Saudi authorities have urgedpilgrims to set aside politics during the rituals, but violence in the MiddleEast, including wars in Yemen, Syria, and Libya - and other global hotspots -remain on the minds of many.Confectioner Alaa Watad fromSyria’s Idlib province, the last major rebel enclave in the country’s civilwar, said his hometown was “drenched in blood”.“We pray to God from the bottom of our hearts to bring relief tous and to Syria,” said Muhammad al-Jarak, another pilgrim from Idlib.Pakistani pilgrims,meanwhile, expressed concern about Kashmir after Indian authorities last weekrevoked the special status of the border region which has long been aflashpoint for regional tensions.“I prayed (in Mecca) for avery strong Pakistani government and nation and for the whole of the Muslimummah (community) to be united and strong financially, morally and mentally,”said Syed Sajjad Ali Bukhari, a pensioner living in Canada.Avoiding A CrushKing Salman and Crown PrinceMohammed bin Salman received well-wishers on Sunday afternoon at a palacegathering attended by royals, clerics, military leaders, ministers anddistinguished guests to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha, or the feast ofsacrifice.Saudi Arabia has “fulfilledits duty for the sake of Allah and welcomed the guests of Allah withoutexception and provided them with all the services needed to perform their hajritual with ease, comfort, security and tranquillity,” the 83-year-old monarchsaid in a televised speech.The authorities redesignedthe Jamarat area after stampedes in 2004 and 2006 killed hundreds of pilgrims.The frequency of such disasters has been greatly reduced after the governmentspent billions of dollars upgrading and expanding haj infrastructure and crowdcontrol technology.The 2015 crush killed nearly800 people, according to Riyadh, when two large groups of pilgrims met atcrossroads on the way to the stoning site.Counts of repatriated bodies,however, showed more than 2,000 people may have died, with more than 400 ofthem from Iran. It was the worst disaster at haj in at least a quarter of acentury.Saudi authorities said at thetime that the crush may have been caused by pilgrims failing to follow crowdcontrol rules. King Salman ordered an investigation but the results were neverannounced.Iran boycotted the haj the following year, partly in response tothe crush and following a diplomatic rift between the two countries.Iraniansare attending this year as Riyadh and Tehran continue to struggle for regionalsupremacy. Tensions are particularly high following the seizure of commercialvessels and attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.The narrow waterwayseparating the two countries has become the focus of a standoff between Tehranand Washington, which has beefed up its military presence in the Gulf sinceMay.Pilgrimage is also thebackbone of a Saudi plan to expand tourism under a drive to diversify theeconomy away from oil. The haj and year-round umrah generate billions ofdollars in revenue from worshippers’ lodging, transport, fees and gifts.The authorities aim toincrease the number of umrah and haj pilgrims to 15 million and 5 millionrespectively by 2020, and hope to double the umrah number again to 30 millionby 2030.