Gold rises in Baghdad and settles in Erbil

2024-02-21 10:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, rose on Wednesday in the local markets of Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 431,000 IQD, with a buying price of 427,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold in these markets reached 401,000 IQD, while the buying price was 397,000 IQD.

As for the gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 435,000 and 445,000 IQD, while the selling price per mithqal of Iraqi gold ranges between 405,000 and 415,000 IQD.