2024-02-21 12:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani chaired a meeting Sunday evening to discuss the completion of the Nebras Petrochemicals Project, which has been pending since 2015, and is one of the priorities of the economic reform that the government is focusing on. During the meeting, the appointment of a consulting entity for the […]

