Iraq, Netherlands to set up Cooperation Council

2024-02-21 12:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq and the Netherlands have agreed to set up what they describe as a "comprehensive bilateral cooperation council." The announcement follows talks last week between Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani and his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte. A statement from the Prime Minister's office said that the new council will branch out into […]

