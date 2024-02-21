ITC hosts Iraq National Trade Forum

2024-02-21 12:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. With support from the government of Iraq, the International Trade Centre (ITC), a joint agency of the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organization (WTO), organized a two-day trade forum to help Iraqi businesses to identify and develop trade opportunities. The Forum was funded by the European Union (EU). According to […]

