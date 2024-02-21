Smartphone Market in Iraq nearly Doubles

2024-02-21 12:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The market for smartphones in Iraq has reportedly grown by 86 percent year-on-year in Q4 2023. According to research by Canalys, this has come, "despite rising restrictions on US dollar cash withdrawals by local banks exacerbating a shortage and driving up the parallel market exchange rate." It says that vendors including TRANSSION […]

