Iraq's top court orders PM, KRG PM to centralize salaries of public sector employees

2024-02-21 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Federal Supreme Court (FSC), Iraq's highest judicial authority, on Wednesday ordered both Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to centralize the salaries of public sector employees in federal banks.

The FSC held a special session earlier on Wednesday to consider two cases: the salaries of public sector employees and the election law in the Kurdistan Region.

FSC Chief Justice Jassim Mohammed Aboud al-Amiri read the verdict on the case of the salaries of the region, which obliges both Sudani and Barzani to centralize the salaries of all employees of government agencies in the center and the region in federal banks outside the Kurdistan Region.

The court also decided to oblige the submission of the monthly budget for the employees of the region to the federal Ministry of Finance, with the obligation of the Council of Ministers of the region to hand over all oil and non-oil revenues to the federal government.

The ruling according to the statement, is "final and compelling".