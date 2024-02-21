Iraq News Now

Saudi Arabia seeks to set up marketplace for goods from Iraq

2024-02-21 13:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Federation of Industries (IFI) announced on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia seeks to set up a marketplace for Iraqi products. The IFI said in a statement that the commercial attaché in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, expressed interest in setting up a trading hub to exhibit Iraqi products in Saudi Arabia, Shafaq […]

