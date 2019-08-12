Home › Baghdad Post › 13,000 police staff to be recalled back to work in Mosul

13,000 police staff to be recalled back to work in Mosul

2019/08/12 | 20:00



Minister of Interior



reinstated more than 13,000 police and security personnel members in the



province of Nineveh after they were removed from their positions in 2014 and



fled the area once it fell to the Islamic State.The



decision came after Minister, Yaseen al-Yasiri, visited the city of Mosul on



Sunday to discuss the security situation and staffing issues.In



a press conference in the liberated province, Yasiri announced the return



and the reinstatement of 13,252 of police and security administration staff in



the governorate of Nineveh.He



also mentioned the Iraqi government would “work to reinstate staff from other



sectors as well,” including those responsible for issuing driver’s licenses and



national identification documents. “The



staff will begin their duties after the Eid al-Adha holiday is over.”Hassan



Lheby, Deputy Governor of Nineveh, after his meeting with the Minister, told



local media that, “those chosen to return to work are police and security



officers and personnel that were let go after ISIS took control of areas in the



province” and were deemed by then-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki of having



“failed to perform their duties against the terrorist group.”



Governmental



employees, including security and the police forces of Mosul, have



held several protests and gatherings demanding reinstatement to



their former positions, from which they were discharged in June 2014 after the



attack on the city.The



deputy governor also noted that, “prior to the occupation of Mosul, police



staff amounted to 24,000 individuals. There are now only 17,000, which



will be joined by the 13,000 returning to the force.”











