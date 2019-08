13,000 police staff to be recalled back to work in Mosul

2019/08/12 | 20:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Minister of Interiorreinstated more than 13,000 police and security personnel members in theprovince of Nineveh after they were removed from their positions in 2014 andfled the area once it fell to the Islamic State.Thedecision came after Minister, Yaseen al-Yasiri, visited the city of Mosul onSunday to discuss the security situation and staffing issues.Ina press conference in the liberated province, Yasiri announced the returnand the reinstatement of 13,252 of police and security administration staff inthe governorate of Nineveh.Healso mentioned the Iraqi government would “work to reinstate staff from othersectors as well,” including those responsible for issuing driver’s licenses andnational identification documents. “Thestaff will begin their duties after the Eid al-Adha holiday is over.”HassanLheby, Deputy Governor of Nineveh, after his meeting with the Minister, toldlocal media that, “those chosen to return to work are police and securityofficers and personnel that were let go after ISIS took control of areas in theprovince” and were deemed by then-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki of having“failed to perform their duties against the terrorist group.”Governmentalemployees, including security and the police forces of Mosul, haveheld several protests and gatherings demanding reinstatement totheir former positions, from which they were discharged in June 2014 after theattack on the city.Thedeputy governor also noted that, “prior to the occupation of Mosul, policestaff amounted to 24,000 individuals. There are now only 17,000, whichwill be joined by the 13,000 returning to the force.”