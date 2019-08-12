عربي | كوردى


13,000 police staff to be recalled back to work in Mosul

13,000 police staff to be recalled back to work in Mosul
2019/08/12 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Minister of Interior

reinstated more than 13,000 police and security personnel members in the

province of Nineveh after they were removed from their positions in 2014 and

fled the area once it fell to the Islamic State.The

decision came after Minister, Yaseen al-Yasiri, visited the city of Mosul on

Sunday to discuss the security situation and staffing issues.In

a press conference in the liberated province, Yasiri announced the return

and the reinstatement of 13,252 of police and security administration staff in

the governorate of Nineveh.He

also mentioned the Iraqi government would “work to reinstate staff from other

sectors as well,” including those responsible for issuing driver’s licenses and

national identification documents. “The

staff will begin their duties after the Eid al-Adha holiday is over.”Hassan

Lheby, Deputy Governor of Nineveh, after his meeting with the Minister, told

local media that, “those chosen to return to work are police and security

officers and personnel that were let go after ISIS took control of areas in the

province” and were deemed by then-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki of having

“failed to perform their duties against the terrorist group.”

   Governmental

employees, including security and the police forces of Mosul, have

held several protests and gatherings demanding reinstatement to

their former positions, from which they were discharged in June 2014 after the

attack on the city.The

deputy governor also noted that, “prior to the occupation of Mosul, police

staff amounted to 24,000 individuals. There are now only 17,000, which

will be joined by the 13,000 returning to the force.”  





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW