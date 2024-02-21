Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi PM discusses upcoming visit to Washington with US Ambassador

Iraqi PM discusses upcoming visit to Washington with US Ambassador

Iraqi PM discusses upcoming visit to Washington with US Ambassador
Iraqi PM discusses upcoming visit to Washington with US Ambassador
2024-02-21 15:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed on Wednesday the agenda of his upcoming visit to Washington with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski. Al-Sudani received Romanowski in Baghdad, where they discussed strategies to promote relations between the two countries, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office […]

The post Iraqi PM discusses upcoming visit to Washington with US Ambassador appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links