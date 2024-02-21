Iraqi PM discusses upcoming visit to Washington with US Ambassador

2024-02-21 15:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed on Wednesday the agenda of his upcoming visit to Washington with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski. Al-Sudani received Romanowski in Baghdad, where they discussed strategies to promote relations between the two countries, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office […]

