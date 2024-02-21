Iraqi border guard forces establish military presence in Kurdish region

2024-02-21 16:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a source in the Iraqi border guard forces revealed an army force is moved towards the Kurdish Nero and Rekan region on the border with Turkiye to establish military bases in the area.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency, "This area has been deserted for more than 30 years, and with the return of the security forces, life will return to more than 80 villages in the Nero, Rekan, and Doski area."

"The residents of these villages were displaced decades ago due to the armed conflict between the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Turkish army." He pointed out.