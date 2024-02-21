Reconstruction begins in Nahr al-Imam village of al-Muqdadiya district

2024-02-21 17:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kaimakam of Al- Muqdadiya District in Diyala, Zaid Ibrahim, announced major projects sponsored by international organizations will be launched in Nahr al-Imam village.

In 2021, unidentified armed people attacked the village, killing about ten civilians and setting fire to dozens of houses; the incident forced the residents to be displaced in fear of being killed.

Ibrahim told Shafaq News Agency that prominent international organizations were waiting for the return of the displaced people to Nahr al-Imam and the surrounding villages to implement major projects. Now that the families have returned, the organizations will begin their work."

"The local government in Al-Muqdadiya is coordinating with several organizations, and one of them will implement programs related to rehabilitating infrastructure and services in the villages, as well as social programs and others related to providing job opportunities and small projects for returning residents and supporting them with financial grants."

Ibrahim continued, "The return of Nahr al-Imam village is considered the beginning of closing the displacement file in Al-Muqdadiya, and there are great efforts by the Iraqi government and local government in Diyala to end the suffering of thousands of residents."

On Tuesday, about 150 displaced families returned to the village of Nahr al-Imam, northeast of Diyala, as the first batch of the village's population.

According to the relevant authorities, more than 350 families will return successively.