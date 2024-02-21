2024-02-21 18:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, discussed on Tuesday the situation in the region and the war in Gaza with the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Both parties affirmed that, in order to protect civilians and achieve a truce in Gaza, the international community must accept its obligations, […]

The post Iraq’s Al-Hakim reviews regional issues with Egyptian President appeared first on Iraqi News.