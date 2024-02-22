Iraq News Now

Iraq plans to produce 12,000 megawatts from solar energy by 2030
2024-02-22 00:00:11 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Adviser at Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC), Rahim Al-Jaafari, revealed on Tuesday that Iraq plans to produce approximately 12,000 megawatts of solar energy by the end of 2030. Al-Jaafari told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that significant progress has been made in terms of generating electricity from solar energy, as the Iraqi […]

