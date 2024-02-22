2024-02-22 09:00:28 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Recently, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani met with Vagit Alekperov, Chairman of the Russian Federation Committee of Manufacturers and Businessmen and founder of the Lukoil Company. Plans to develop Lukoil’s West Qurna and Erido oil resources were discussed at the meeting. They also talked about how to get over various obstacles […]

The post Founder of Russia’s Lukoil visits Baghdad appeared first on Iraqi News.