Baghdad to pay Iraqi Kurdistan public sector salaries

2024-02-22 09:00:28 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq’s top court on Wednesday ordered the federal government to cover public sector salaries in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, where some workers have gone for months without pay. Civil servants have taken the regional and national authorities to court and demonstrated over unpaid salaries in Kurdistan, where officials have long accused Baghdad of […]

