KRG PM Masrour Barzani arrives in Halabja 

2024-02-22 12:00:11 - Source: CHANNEL8

A high-level delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and including Deputy PM Qubad Talabani, arrived in Halabja. Their visit includes the scheduled announcement of a new license plate in Halabja. The delegation is joined by the KRG Interior Minister, Reconstruction and Housing Minister, Agriculture Minister, and the head of the Investment Board. As per Channel8 reporter Rebin Yar Ahmed in Halabja, the delegation is expected to visit the provincial office and hold meetings with local authorities in Halabja. Additionally, a 10-point memorandum outlining the demands of the people of Halabja will be given