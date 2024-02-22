Iraqi Trade Minister addresses concerns over food reserve and meat prices

2024-02-22 14:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Trade Minister Atheer Al-Ghurairy affirmed, on Thursday, that Iraq's strategic food reserve is not a cause for concern.

During a press conference held with the Minister of Trade and Industry in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in al-Sulaymaniya, Al-Ghurairy stated, "Our visit to al-Sulaymaniya aims to prepare for the upcoming marketing season, review grain preparation mechanisms and storage, prepare for Ramadan, and provide the Ramadan food ration for all Iraqi citizens."

He mentioned that they examined food storage mechanisms in the Region, and discussed increasing joint coordination between the Region and Baghdad to meet citizens' needs and create new programs for auditing, monitoring, and preparation methods.

Al-Ghurairy assured, "When we took over the ministry, the country did not have enough wheat reserves to last ten days. However, Iraq now has sufficient food reserves that do not raise concerns."

He emphasized that "Iraq has now exited the list of countries leading in inflation and high prices, and the country's warehouses are full of foodstuffs."

Al-Ghurairy stated that "Iraq has achieved food security, and the upcoming period will be a phase of improvement, increased coordination, and cooperation."

Regarding the reasons for the rise in meat prices in the country and the Region in particular, Al-Ghurairy mentioned that "the increase in livestock prices in the global markets is a contributing factor to the price hikes, along with the scarcity of livestock domestically."

On his part, KRG’s Minister of Trade and Industry Kamal Muslim stated that the ministry has presented its proposals and reasons for the problem of meat price hikes in the Region's markets to the Council of Ministers, awaiting government directives.

Red meat prices have witnessed an unprecedented increase in Kurdistan and other areas and cities of Iraq.

The price per kilogram of sheep meat reached 22,000 IQD, approximately $20, while the price per kilogram of beef rose to 18,000 IQD, approximately $17.