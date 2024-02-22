Visa-Free Entry to Iraqi Kurdistan for Citizens of 53 Nations

2024-02-22 16:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

In a recent move by the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Interior, citizens from 53 countries have been granted the ability to enter the Kurdistan Region without a pre-arranged visa. Under this new policy, eligible travellers simply need to present their passports at any border entry point, where they will be issued an electronic visa, […]

