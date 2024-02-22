KRG awaits the Federal Court official letter to respond

2024-02-22 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, stated on Thursday that his government would announce its stance on the Federal Court's rulings after receiving them officially.

Barzani said at a press conference in Halabja, “we would not accept anything that violated the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people.”

Furthermore, he stressed, "We agreed that the elections should have been held on time, but they were postponed for two years for political reasons," emphasizing that “it is better to hold the elections as soon as possible.”

On Wednesday, the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's top judicial authority, made several rulings on the Kurdistan Parliament's election law, and declared the Kurdistan Region parliament's 11 minority seats "unconstitutional". It said the parliament has only 100 members, not 111 as before.

Noteworthy, The Kurdish election law, enacted in 1992 and revised in 2013, was challenged in the Iraqi federal court for being unconstitutional. The court consolidated the cases because of their similarity. The law reserved 11 out of 111 seats in the legislature for minorities: five for Turkmens, five for Assyrians, Chaldeans, and Syriacs, and one for Armenians.

The federal court replaced the Independent High Electoral and Referendum Commission of the Kurdistan Region, with Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to manage the Region's elections, following its ruling that the parliament's term extension was unconstitutional. IHEC will supervise the elections until a new parliament establishes its own regional commission.

Notably, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, visited Halabja on Thursday, to assess the situation of the people there, and laid the foundation stone for the strategic "Towequt" bridge project.