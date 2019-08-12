Ordeal continues for Shiite Turkmen women kidnapped by ISIS

2019/08/12 | 22:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lizzie Porter writes for The National:On a hot night at the beginning of July, Ceylan climbed onto the roof of her aunt’s house.
The 17-year-old, who asked that her real name not be used, was one of about 450 Shiite Turkmen women and girls kidnapped from Tal Afar by ISIS militants as they overran northern Iraq five years ago this month.
The few who have returned – just 44 so far, 22 of them young women and girls like Ceylan – tell of being subjected to similar sexual abuse as that which ISIS inflicted on thousands of women from Iraq’s Yazidi community.
