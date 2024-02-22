Kurdish PM criticizes Iraqi Government's delay in transforming Halabja into a governorate

2024-02-22 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, criticized, on Thursday, the Iraqi Government and parliament for "not completing the procedures to transform Halabja into the 19th Iraqi governorate."

During a visit to Halabja to assess the situation of the people there and lay the foundation stone for the strategic "Towequt" bridge project, Barzani expressed concern over the Iraqi federal Government's "lack of readiness to compensate the victims of the former Baath regime under the constitution, despite most perpetrators of the chemical attack on Halabja being punished."

The Kurdish PM emphasized that Halabja serves as a "clear example of the brutal crimes committed by the Baath regime, and the victims of chemical weapons and Anfal should receive adequate compensation."

He stressed the "ongoing attempts" to forget the genocide perpetrated against the people of Halabja, and the importance of "not allowing Baghdad to forget the crime."

Furthermore, despite the Kurdistan Regional Government voting several years ago, he expressed surprise that the Iraqi Council of Representatives has not completed the procedures for transforming Halabja into a governorate. Barzani criticized the creation of problems and obstacles.

In June 2013, the Kurdistan Regional Government established the Halabja Governorate, comprising districts such as Halabja, Shahrazur, Penjwen, and Saidsadiq. However, the federal Government has not officially recognized it as a governorate. The former Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, pledged to facilitate the declaration of Halabja as the 19th governorate in Iraq during a visit in September 2020.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani announced the approval of the draft law to create Halabja Governorate, and it was scheduled for voting in the Iraqi Council of Representatives in September 2023. However, the session was not held due to political differences.