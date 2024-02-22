Iraq is vulnerable to oil supply interruptions

2024-02-22 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq came in second after Kuwait among the countries most exposed to oil supply risks. A report issued by Energy Intelligence studied the impact of the spread of conflict in the Gulf and the Middle East on major oil and gas producers. Iraq is the second-largest country vulnerable to oil supply risks […]

