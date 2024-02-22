Gatorade 5v5 Tournament returns to the UAE to recruit the next generation of football talent

2024-02-22 15:33:06 - Source: Gatorade 5v5

The tournament will see twelve of the UAE’s best youth players travel to the United Kingdom and compete against international teams in partnership with UEFA Champions League

travel to the United Kingdom and compete against international teams in partnership with

United Arab Emirates – The Gatorade® 5v5 football tournament is set to return to the United Arab Emirates for its second year. After its inaugural success, the tournament will once again unite mens’, and womens’ youth football players from across the Emirates in an epic national competition.

The five-a-side contest is open to players aged between 14-16 years old and aims to fuel the next generation of athletes by giving them the chance to start their path to success. This year, young talent from the United Arab Emirates, South America, Central America, North America, the Caribbean, and Asia will demonstrate what it takes to become the greatest of all time.

The tournament will take place on 8th March 2024, at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, with local elimination rounds leading up to the national finals. The winning teams from each group will then be flown to the United Kingdom to represent the United Arab Emirates against youth teams from around the globe to be crowned Gatorade® 5v5 Global Champions and attend the UEFA Champions League Final.

“We’ve seen the impact that the Gatorade 5v5 Soccer Tournament had in showcasing the next generation of UAE talent last year, and we’re delighted to bring the competition back for a second year. It is an excellent platform to elevate youth football talent at a global level, and we are confident that this edition will once again help kick-start the UAE team’s path to greatness,” said Balachandran Jayachandran, General Manager at PepsiCo Gulf.

To be eligible to participate in the Gatorade® 5v5 Tournament each team should consist of six players including one goalie and one substitute overseen by one coach. The players must be between the ages of 14-16 years old, and each team must be represented by a coach aged 21 years or older.

For more information, please visit www.gatorade5v5UAE.com where you can find the participation forms and all the requirements, regulations, and all information related to the Gatorade® 5v5 tournament. The application process closes on 26th February 2024. Visit @GatoradeArabia for tournament news and live coverage.

Media Contact

Melanie@qqomms.com

About Gatorade®

The Gatorade® Company, a division of PepsiCo, provides sports performance innovations designed to meet the needs of athletes at all competitive levels and across a broad range of sports. Backed by more than a 50-year history of studying the best athletes in the world and grounded in years of hydration and sports nutrition research at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, Gatorade® provides scientifically formulated products to meet the sports fueling needs of athletes in all phases of athletic activity. For more information and a full list of products, please visit www.gatorade.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quaker. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and for Middle East updates follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCoMiddleEast.