Iraq, Turkey discuss water and security issues

2024-02-22 20:30:12 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, and the Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly, Numan Kurtulmus, agreed on Thursday to activate the work of the joint committees concerned with water and security. Al-Mandalawi and Kurtulmus met in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, during their participation in the 14th session of […]

