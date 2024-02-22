Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM lauds Visa’s cooperation in digital transformation

2024-02-22 22:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, commended Visa’s cooperation in expanding electronic payment technology and digital transformation. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting on Thursday with Visa’s Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Andrew Torre, and his accompanying delegation, according to a statement cited […]

