Baghdad confirms transition to bilateral relationship with Washington

2024-02-22 23:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed the transition to a bilateral relationship with the United States in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting on Thursday with Senator Christopher Coons, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee in the US Congress, according to a […]

