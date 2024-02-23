Asayish arrests 30 suspects for ISIS propaganda in Kurdistan Region

2024-02-23 00:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdistan Region Internal Security Forces (Asayish) announced the apprehension of thirty terrorists who were promoting extremist ideologies of the ISIS organization through social media platforms.

According to a statement, the Operations Directorate within the Asayish received information on October 21, 2023, regarding the presence of two groups in the areas of Bashdar (Pi?der) and Penjwen in al-Sulaymaniya who were using social media to propagate extremist ideas and were planning to join the ranks of the terrorist ISIS organization.

The statement added that the Asayish subjected these two groups to continuous monitoring for 20 days, after which a court order was obtained to conduct an operation on December 15 of the previous year, resulting in the arrest of 10 terrorists in Qaladiza, including two women.

According to the statement, following intensive investigations and a wide-ranging campaign, as well as various operations conducted by the Operations Forces on December 17, 2023, in the cities of Ranya, Qaladiza, Zharawa, Hajiawa, and Shakarta, another 20 terrorists, were apprehended and brought to justice.