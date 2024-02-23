Fakhri Karim escapes assassination attempt in Baghdad

2024-02-23 01:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Fakhri Karim, the president of the Al-Mada Media, Culture, and Arts Foundation, narrowly escaped a cowardly assassination attempt in the Al-Qadisiyyah area of Baghdad. The incident occurred as he returned from the Baghdad International Book Fair accompanied by the foundation's general manager, Ghada Al-Amili.

According to a statement from the Al-Mada Foundation, unidentified gunmen traveling in two pickup trucks intercepted Fakhri Karim's vehicle at around 9:00 p.m., opening fire with light weapons before fleeing the scene.

The foundation regarded the "heinous and failed assassination attempt" as evidence that the forces of darkness are disturbed by the joy and enthusiasm of Iraqis participating in significant cultural events like the Baghdad International Book Fair. It urged a swift investigation to uncover the perpetrators and their backers, demanding they be swiftly brought to justice to receive their just punishment.