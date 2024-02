UK Firm brings Air Quality Monitoring to Iraq

2024-02-23 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. UK-based air quality expert EarthSense has announced a distribution agreement with Enviro Solutions and Technologies Company (EnviroSOLTECH), a specialist environmental monitoring company based in Najaf, Iraq. According to a statement from EarthSense, the partnership will enable EnviroSOLTECH to enhance its air quality monitoring and consultancy services for government departments and local authorities, […]

