Foreign Companies to Manage Iraqi Hospitals

2024-02-23 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A Turkish company is reported to have won a contract to manage Maysan Hospital. The company was not named, but Health Minister Saleh al-Hasnawi told state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that an additional three companies will be contracted with to manage other hospitals across the country. He added that the Ministry of […]

