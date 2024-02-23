Iraq News Now

Tetra Pak helps Increase Food Production in Baghdad

2024-02-23 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Tetra Pak, Saudi Arabia's Al Rabie, and Iraqi-based Alssad company for Food have joined forces at Gulfood 2024 to create a strategic partnership that will produce 50 million packaged beverages annually, that aims to address food security concerns in Iraq. According to a LinkedIn post from Tetra Pak, to meet the growing […]

