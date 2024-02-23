PM Al-Sudani inaugurates Baiji refinery after rehabilitation

2024-02-23 12:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, reopened the Baiji oil refinery, the largest in Iraq, according to Al-Sudani’s media office.

The refinery, with a production capacity of 310,000 barrels per day, had been closed for over ten years, and its operations were interrupted when ISIS occupied it in May 2014.

Following the liberation of Baiji from ISIS in 2015, the refinery faced challenges. Some reports said that armed factions involved in the military operations against ISIS “stole” the refinery’s equipment and sold them.

Later, Prime Minister Al-Sudani announced that the stolen equipment and devices were recovered.