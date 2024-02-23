TADANO cranes returns to Iraq after signing distribution with Sardar

2024-02-23 12:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Sardar Automotive & Machinery, a TADANO Iraq distributor, recently organized seminars in Baghdad and Basra to promote products and services while improving client ties in Iraq. The dealer hosted the seminars to reintroduce Iraqi clients with TADANO’s cranes and service: the first was held on September 25, 2023, at the Toyota Iraq […]

