Iraq revitalizes Al-Shamal’s refinery in Baiji, signaling economic progress

2024-02-23 13:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani marked a significant milestone in the nation’s industrial resurgence with the inauguration of the Al-Shamal unit in the Baiji refinery. This event comes after a prolonged hiatus spanning over a decade, during which the refinery underwent extensive rehabilitation efforts. In 2014, terrorists took control of the […]

