Authorities close ten gas stations in Erbil due to poor quality

2024-02-23 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The city of Erbil on Friday closed ten gas stations under its jurisdiction for poor quality, an official statement said on Friday.

The statement stated that committees affiliated with the local government shut down ten gas stations in Erbil city for selling substandard gasoline.

More than 100 stations have been inspected since February 18 to ensure the quality of gasoline, the statement said.