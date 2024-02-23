Non-oil revenues exceed 1 billion dinars in a week in four Kurdish regions

2024-02-23 15:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The revenues from non-oil imports surpassed one billion dinars in the past week from Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja governorates, along with the Garmyan and Raparin administrations in Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to shafafiat.com, a website operates under the auspices of the office of the PM Deputy, Qubad Talabani, From February 17-23, the non-oil imports amounted to 1,341,903,601 dinars, with 85% of the total imports, equivalent to 1,136,556,200 dinars, were in cash.

The report indicated that Bonds represented 15% (201,563,850 dinars.)