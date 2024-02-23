KRI’s minorities denounce Federal Court’s decision, deem it unconstitutional

2024-02-23 21:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Political parties representing the Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian component in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) denounced the Federal Court's decision to annul the quota seats and minority representation in the Regional parliament as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

They expressed disappointment, asserting that the decision overstepped the court's jurisdiction and failed to address legal deficiencies appropriately.

Yaqo Korkis, secretary of the Assyrian Democratic Movement, stated that “several parties convened to discuss the Federal Court's ruling,” emphasizing that it “violates constitutional rights and undermines democratic principles and national partnership.”

He criticized the court's assertion that “quota seats were unconstitutional,” emphasizing the need to “rectify legal inadequacies rather than succumb to political pressures.”

Korkis attributed the cancellation of quota seats to the major parties in the Region, accusing them of “involving quota representatives in their political conflicts instead of safeguarding their rights.”

He called for “electoral law amendments to ensure fair representation and protection of quota seats from exploitation by ruling parties,” reiterating the community's demand for “genuine representation in parliament.”

Furthermore, the Regional Minister of Component Affairs, Aydin Maa’rouf, previously deemed the Federal Court's decision to dissolve quota seats as “politically motivated and illegal.”

“The Chaldean, Assyrian, Turkmen, and Syriac components in KRI condemned the Federal Supreme Court's decision as a constitutional breach and an affront to the Iraqi Constitution.”

It is noteworthy that the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's highest judicial authority, issued a series of rulings regarding the Kurdistan Parliament's election law, also deciding to dissolve the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and replace it with the federal body.