2024-02-23 21:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq reopened on Friday what was once the country’s largest oil refinery, a step the government hopes will lead to an end to its dependence on fuel imports. The North Refinery in the city of Baiji, 200 kilometres (124 miles) north of Baghdad, was heavily damaged in some of the fiercest battles with […]

The post Iraq reopens it’s largest oil refinery to cut imports appeared first on Iraqi News.