Death of Zeravani forces member due to electric shock near Mosul

2024-02-23 23:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A local source reported on Friday the death of a member of the Zeravani forces due to an electric shock.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a member of the Zeravani forces named Majid Sa’eed died today in the Khazir axis near Mosul. He attempted to raise the Kurdistan flag and was struck by an electric shock that led to his death," noting that he "hails from Kirkuk governorate."

Zeravani forces are a military police force under the Kurdistan Regional Government, part of the Peshmerga and affiliated with the Regional Ministry of Interior.

Their mission is to protect the government's security and provide support to the police and Peshmerga forces.