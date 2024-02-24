Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Dana Electro Recycle to construct recycling plant in Basra

Dana Electro Recycle to construct recycling plant in Basra

Dana Electro Recycle to construct recycling plant in Basra
Dana Electro Recycle to construct recycling plant in Basra
2024-02-24 08:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Basra (IraqiNews.com) – An innovative agreement was signed by Romanian business Dana Electro Recycle and Basra Municipality to develop a recycling factory in Basra, Iraq. Advocated by Hassan Al-Najjar, the Assistant Governor of Basra, the initiative intends to address waste management and produce renewable energy. The partnership demonstrates mutual commitment to resource efficiency and environmental […]

The post Dana Electro Recycle to construct recycling plant in Basra appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links