Dana Electro Recycle to construct recycling plant in Basra

2024-02-24 08:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Basra (IraqiNews.com) – An innovative agreement was signed by Romanian business Dana Electro Recycle and Basra Municipality to develop a recycling factory in Basra, Iraq. Advocated by Hassan Al-Najjar, the Assistant Governor of Basra, the initiative intends to address waste management and produce renewable energy. The partnership demonstrates mutual commitment to resource efficiency and environmental […]

